Coway names BTS global ambassador as it doubles down on digital marketing plans

South Korean air purifier firm Coway has named K-pop boy band BTS as its global brand ambassador. Coway said BTS is renowned for appealing to a diverse audience worldwide and this will help the brand expand its international presence, reach new consumers, and increase brand awareness.

BTS will represent both the corporate image and the products such as water purifiers, air purifiers, and mattresses. Promotional videos for Coway's products starring BTS will roll out on digital platforms later this month. At the same time, Coway also plans to collaborate with artists from Big Hit Entertainment, the agency managing BTS, for various marketing projects in the future. Big Hit also manages other global acts including TXT(TOMORROW X TOGETHER).

Mani Shim, head of marketing at Coway, said 2021 is a crucial year for Coway to expand its brand presence as the global leader of the environmental home appliance industry. "We are ready to strengthen our global presence through exciting digital marketing projects that will reach a larger consumer base," Shim said. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Coway for additional information.

Closer to home, Coway currently works with Grey Malaysia, Ampersand Advisory and GO Communications in Malaysia. Ampersand Advisory, in particular, edged out m/SIX and former incumbent UM to regain media duties. Coway Malaysia's MD Kyle Choi said the agency demonstrated great passion, insights and media ideas.

The appointment of BTS as ambassador comes approximately two months after The Coca-Cola Company partnered with the K-pop boy band for its global campaign “Turn up your rhythm”. The campaign featured BTS’ cover of “Jungle”, which was originally sang by American rock band, X Ambassador. BTS has also worked with brands including FILA, Hyundai and Tokopedia. The group earned its first Grammy nomination for the "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category" last year for the hit song "Dynamite" but eventually lost to "Rain on Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

Separately last month, another South Korean home appliance brand SK magic signed actor Park Seo Jun as its brand ambassador in Malaysia for a year. Alongside the announcement was the unveiling of the new slogan "Goodbye Old, Hello Magic", representing its commitment to becoming a greater home appliances companion than before.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's Content 360 Week is back from 6 to 8 April this year! Super charge your content production, distribution and monetisation strategies by learning from brands such as NBA Asia, P&G, Malaysia Airlines, and Marriott International, among others. Sign up today!

Related articles:

Coca-Cola rides K-pop wave with global BTS campaign starting in Indonesia

Ngong Ping 360 and FILA bring BTS and Instagram-friendly fun to Hong Kong

Hyundai taps onto BTS for song collaboration for IONIQ car range

K-pop boyband BTS and Big Hit Entertainment make US$1m Black Lives Matter donation

TikTok gets users grooving to BTS' new song with exclusive clip