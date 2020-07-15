Coach and Hugo watchmaker taps on Norbreeze for marketing duties in SG and MY

Movado Group Inc (MGI) is partnering with Norbreeze Group to handle its marketing, promotion, distribution and sales rights for watch brands such as Coach, Scuderia Ferrari, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo, Boss, Lacoste and Olivia Burton in Singapore and Malaysia. The agreement, which extends on to its eCommerce platform, also includes similar rights for jewellery for the Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss brands.

With Norbreeze Group as its distributor, MGI aims to strengthening the brands’ digital and direct-to-consumer presence throughout its network. This partnership will allow the participating brands to benefit from Norbreeze Group’s regional infrastructure and distribution network to help accelerate their expansion into untapped categories, channels and customers.

Anders Peter Juel Sauerberg, CEO and co-founder of Norbreeze Group said the company is looking forward to strengthening its collaboration with MGI Group by welcoming its licensed brands into the Norbreeze family. “We believe that the expanded product offerings within our core categories of timepieces and accessories will benefit our customers and partners in Singapore and Malaysia. We are ready and excited to strengthen the collaboration with our partners and bring it to the next level,” Sauerberg added.

Johnny Sze, vice president and general manager of APAC sales at MGI Luxury APAC said the company the common objective is to strengthen brand awareness and the sales for all its brands across Singapore and Malaysia.

Share your thoughts with us journos in the newsroom and be part of our Instagram community to catch the behind the scenes action, industry updates and creative inspiration!