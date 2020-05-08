CLEAR hopes to #comebackstronger with resilience challenge

Unilever has launched a digital campaign for its hair care brand CLEAR, titled #comebackstronger. Done in collaboration with MullenLowe Singapore, the campaign consists of a 14-day resilience challenge, and is fronted by a series of videos featuring experts and guest interviews discussing topics such as building a support network, establishing routines, and remembering strengths. A new video will be unveiled every day for 14 days on CLEAR's social media channels (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube). The campaign aims to help its young consumers build resilience during this COVID-19 period.

Prior to the first video, CLEAR launched a minute-long promotional video featuring its brand ambassador Cristiano Ronaldo. The video showed empty venues outside and urged viewers to use this time of staying at home to work on themselves and come back stronger after the pandemic.

Additionally, CLEAR also created a microsite for its #comebackstronger campaign, which allows consumers can do a resilience diagnostic test, and have access to articles and videos to help them manage their mental well-being. A quick check by Marketing saw the categories for the microsite include "reframing your thoughts", "dealing with vulnerabilities", "building positive relationships", and "strategies to build resilience". These resources are made available to the public on CLEAR's website. To develop the 14-day resilience challenge, CLEAR worked in partnership with Michael Ungar and Phillip Jeffries at the Resilience Research Centre at Dalhousie University, and Silja Litvin, CEO and founder of mental health company PsycApps. Marketing has reached out for additional information.

According to a press release, CLEAR's brand purpose is aimed at equipping young people with the support and tools they need to become more resilient in managing anxieties and self-doubt. The campaign is then a response to the COVID-19 situation which has exacerbated mental health and anxiety concerns worldwide. Tran Tue Tri, global vice president of CLEAR Hair Care at Unilever, said the brand "is committed to enabling people to perform at their best", adding that it is important to maintain resilience and keep heads high during this period where stress and worry can build up as consumers learn to do things differently.

Subarna Prabhakar, global business director, MullenLowe Singapore, said through the campaign, it looks to give people a sense of having some control over their lives. "Building resilience and coming back stronger is the need of the hour and is completely in sync with CLEAR’s purpose," she added.

Last year, CLEAR Malaysia launched a campaign titled "#pastiCLEAR" which intends to stand by a generation that has been labelled as over sensitive and lacking in resilience. The campaign encouraged individuals from the younger generation to defy stereotypes and pursue their passions. In line with CLEAR’s global campaign of Nothing to Hide, the brand aims to inspire a generation to have confidence in themselves.

Meanwhile earlier in February, Unilever said it will stop marketing and advertising foods and beverages to children under the age of 12 in traditional media, and below 13 on social media channels by the end of 2020. It will be implementing controls concerning the placement and content of its ads, and will not use any influencers, celebrities or social media stars who primarily appeal to children under the age of 12. According to a blog post, Unilever said that it will also limit the use of cartoon characters. While consumers may still see some cartoon characters featured on point-of-sale materials, the company explained that it will only be used for products with a specific nutritional profile.

