CJ ENM groups its Hong Kong distribution and marketing under a new Singapore office GM

South Korean entertainment and merchandising company CJ ENM has restructured its distribution and marketing functions in Hong Kong by combining them under its brand partnerships team based in Singapore.

As part of this restructure, CJ ENM HK has elevated Mickey Ong to the new role of general manager. Based in Singapore, Ong will oversee the brand partnerships team as well as the company’s scripted series production business for Southeast Asia including Hong Kong and Taiwan. He will report to Michael Jung, managing director of CJ ENM HK.

“Since 2016, Ong has proven to be one of our most valuable members. Not only does he help our business grow, but he also has a keen eye for good content and knows how to market them. It is natural for him to take on new tasks in this new structure,” said Jung.

The company stated that it has made several junior appointments, reflecting the growth potential of the business.

Jung added, “In light of changing landscape of our industry, we need to evolve and explore new business that can help us tackle the challenges. We also see a good demand for premium quality series made in Bahasa, Mandarin and other local languages. It is a good fit with Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority that both parties create a fund to produce series with Singaporean talents in Asia.”