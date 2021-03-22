Check out IKEA's limited edition collection created by artists

IKEA has launched its IKEA Art Event collection 2021 with the aim to explore the sweet spot between art and function. For this ten-piece limited edition collection, IKEA has collaborated with some of the most current artists of today such as Daniel Arsham, Gelchop, Humans since 1982, Sabine Marcelis and Stefan Marx for a collection that will be available globally at IKEA stores and online from April 2021.

Since 2015, IKEA has collaborated with artists from around the world to create Art Event collections, celebrating various expressions of art through different genres and crafts; hand woven art rugs, toy art figurines in crystal glass and, wall art such as photography, street art and illustrations. The purpose of these collections has remained the same throughout the years - to democratise art and make it accessible and affordable for everyone. This time around, the IKEA Art Event collection aims to blur the fine line between art and design.

To further celebrate the democratisation of art and the creativity in the home – especially in times like this when access to art may be limited for the many due to the pandemic – the collection can be experienced and played around with from home through customised AR effects available via IKEA Instagram. People are welcome to join #IKEAARTEVENT2021 to create their own home galleries. IKEA Art Event 2021 will be available globally at IKEA stores and online from April 2021.

“We choose to work with different artists from around the world to reflect the diversity of art and design coming together,” says Henrik Most, creative leader for IKEA Art Event. “We want to show that being an artist or being a designer does not mean that you have to stay in one box, you can work within different fields, and that this new movement has had a profound impact both on the design and art scenes today”.

The collection consists of 10 home furnishing objects challenging the perspective on everyday objects whilst paying tribute to everyday creativity; wall decoration lighting pieces by Sabine Marcelis, a wall clock by Daniel Arsham, a table lamp and a torch by Gelchop, a vase and a throw by Stefan Marx and wall decorations by Humans since 1982.

“Each item in this collection has a practical function, and at the same time it is an art object. The traditional idea of art being high-end and design being part of mass culture simply is not relevant anymore. The two go fantastic together – that is where the magic happens,” said Most.