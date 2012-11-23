Chaswood unveils loyalty programme

Chaswood Resources, which runs a chain of restaurants such as T.G.I Friday's, Italiannies, The Apartment, Watami, Bulgogi Brothers and Laundry, has introduced its first loyalty card programme called "Pinch of Salt".

The programme entitles members to a 10% rebate on every meal at its outlets meals at its outlets as well as special offers and bonuses, e-vouchers and birthday vouchers.

Besides in-store promotions, the loyalty card will also be promoted through thematic campaigns next year to drive membership.

Chaswood Resources aims to have at least half a million members by end of 2013.

"Unlike other loyalty card programmes that can be used only at a particular restaurant chain, the Salt card allows its cardholders to receive rebates across Chaswood's diverse restaurant brands in the country," said Andrew Reddy (pictured), managing director of Chaswood Resources, who added that the programme is the company's way of thanking its customers for their continued support.

The Pinch of Salt card can be used at more than 40 Chaswood outlets

The loyalty card will be available for purchase at RM40 at any Chaswood restaurants in Malaysia.