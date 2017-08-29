CDL’s Dominic Chew takes on CMO role at CFLD International

Dominic Chew, vice president of branding and strategic marketing at City Developments Limited (CDL), has taken on the chief marketing officer role at CFLD International. Marketing has reached out to CFLD International for comment.

In his new role, Marketing understands that Chew will oversee branding, marketing and public relations for the company. His role covers markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, USA, Egypt, China, Myanmar, India, Vietnam, Philippines and Brunei. In addition, he will work to brand and market the company’s new industry cities and industry parks as well as residences around the world. Based in Singapore, Chew will report to Jerry Zhao, president at CFLD International.

Headquartered in Singapore, CFLD International focuses on early stage investment of infrastructure, and the development and operation of new industry cities in key markets across Asia, North America and Africa.

Prior to the appointment, Chew spent around seven years at CDL, where he was charged with branding and strategic marketing. He also held the head of marketing communications role during his tenure in the company. Before that, Chew was strategic planning director at Young & Rubicam for over four years and has held branding roles in Singtel and Singapore Tourism Board, according to his LinkedIn.