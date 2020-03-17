Cartoon Network gets kids to 'Be Clean, Be Cool!' in new rap video

Cartoon Network has launched an animated public service announcement (PSA) in the form of a music video titled "Be Clean, Be Cool!". The video focuses on good hygiene practices, and helps children understand the importance of keeping healthy. This is in support of worldwide efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The 45-second music video features a rap, along with iconic characters from different Cartoon Network shows such as The Powerpuff Girls, We Bare Bears, Teen Titans Go!, Adventure Time, and Ben 10. The messages, which are presented in the form of a rap, include covering your mouth when you sneeze, trying to avoid touching your face and washing your hands properly.

The music video will run on Cartoon Network and Boomerang across Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. A spokesperson from Cartoon Network confirmed to Marketing that the PSA will be rolled out in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, adding that it will be made available on Cartoon Network Asia's Facebook page and Cartoon Network Australia New Zealand's Facebook page. According to the spokesperson, versions of the Asia video have started airing on the channel and on the social/Youtube accounts in Europe and Africa, while another version has also gone live in the US. There is also a tweaked version of the Asia rap video available.

Leslie Lee, head of APAC kids content, Cartoon Network and Boomerang, said it chose to produce a rap video because it wanted to create something fun that would catch the attention of a child who probably already knows about the virus and good hygiene. It hopes that the rap video will get children to learn the words and sing along, and then put the good hygiene tips into practice, instead of just glazing over the PSA.

"While our main goal is to entertain, Cartoon Network also prides itself on being a responsible broadcaster. With the current situation meaning that many kids are at home right now, either because of the school holidays or because of local government guidelines around the virus, it was the perfect time to get this important message across," Lee added.

This is not Cartoon Network's first attempt to educate its users through its platform. Last year, it partnered Prudence Foundation to launch a programme aimed to educate children to better react to dangerous situations. Titled "SAFE STEPS Kids", the TV series based on the safety awareness programme by the community investment arm of Prudential in Asia has launched across Asia.

The partnership produced a set of 12 50-second long public service video announcements discussing life-threatening issues featuring Cartoon Network characters. The videos fall into three categories: Disasters – with help from The Powerpuff Girls; First Aid – using the assistance of We Bare Bears, and Road Safety – with characters from The Amazing World of Gumball. The information provided has been approved by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Related articles:

Facebook commits US$20m to battle COVID-19

YouTube backtracks on COVID-19 monetisation ban placed on creators

Spotify users curate COVID-19 playlists

Taiwan's Cartoon Network themed hotel opens its doors

Case study: How Cartoon Network invigorated the long-running animated series Ben 10