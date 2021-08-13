Carro hires chief branding officer as it eyes retail biz

Carro, Southeast Asia’s largest automotive marketplace, has hired Annop (Michael) Kettratad as its chief branding officer. In his additional role, Kettratad will be responsible for accelerating Carro’s brand in the retail business (B2C).

Kettratad (pictured) will continue to serve as CEO of Carro Thailand, where he was appointed to the role in January 2021. As CEO, Kettratad has been instrumental in driving growth in the Thai market and overseeing all strategic operations for Carro Thailand. Kettratad said, “I am ecstatic and honored to be Carro’s chief branding officer. Carro is making a concerted effort to expand its retail offerings in the region and I’m excited to support the company in this journey. I look forward to cultivating Carro’s brand image and expanding the brand to new audiences in the region, while emphasising Carro’s promise of delivering meaningful customer experiences with the power of AI technology.”

Kettratad is a seasoned marketer with more than 15 years of experience working in marketing and corporate strategy for the food and beverage, technology, and media industries. Prior to joining Carro, he was the vice president of the corporate strategy division in Country Group, where he was responsible for managing and turning around the performance for a leading Chinese media company in Thailand in his capacity as the director and acting general manager. In addition, he served as the director and CEO of Wormup, owner of the brand “House of Crabs”, a leading seafood import and export company with regional offices in Thailand and Vietnam.

Earlier in his career, he was the brand manager for Lay’s Selection, Twisties and Twisties Twice under PepsiCo International in Thailand, as well as deputy marketing manager for the Mobile Phone, IT and Enterprise Business Units in Samsung Electronics.

Carro provides a full-stack service for all aspects of car ownership and uses AI-powered technology to transform the car buying and selling experience. Carro closed its financial year ending March 2021 with over a 2.5x growth in revenue and continues to be EBITDA positive for the second year running.



