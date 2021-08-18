Carousell SG offers charities marketing aid worth SG$1.5k

Carousell has unveiled a new #SayYesToBlessings campaign to aid non-profit organisations in digitalising and amplifying their causes online. The non-profit organisations will have their accounts upgraded to CarouBiz Charities Package, a complimentary subscription to a suite of premium tools, designed to help these organisations. Each package, valued at over SG$1,500, comprises a year of CarouBiz Charities Package and SG$1,200 worth of Carousell coins, also known as marketing credits, which can be used to purchase additional ads and promotional tools on Carousell.

This initiative is a part of the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre’s National Day 2021 Campaign, "Together, Singapore Cares", which focuses on the spirit of doing good in the community. Tools such as video listings, profile cover photo for branding and premium badge for credibility are allocated to a client success manager who would, in turn, provide digital marketing support and guides on the best way to maximise these tools. With these resources, charitable organisations are now able to utilise the Carousell platform to showcase their causes like a virtual showroom on their profile. At the same time, users will also be able to make direct donations to these organisations, with 100% of the donation going directly to them.

Ng Chee Soon, managing director of Carousell Singapore, said that with the pandemic affecting charitable organisations’ offline flagdays and fundraising events, it is proud to bring them onto Carousell, where one in three Singaporeans are using the platform monthly. "As a homegrown startup, we’re humbled to be able to give back this National Day, to create positive changes in our community and be each other’s allies," he added.

One non-profit organisation that’s using Carousell to reach new donors is Tabung Amal Aidilfitri Trust Fund (TAA Trust Fund), founded in 1992 to help the poor, needy, and the less fortunate. According to manager Didicazli Ismail, digital initiatives and online donations have been crucial to sustaining the funds required for TAA Trust Fund to provide financial assistance for our 3,600 beneficiaries. Didicazli added that Carousell's campaign enable it to reach new donors online through the platform and raise funds.

Aside from monetary donations, Carousell is also a platform for charities to solicit items such as masks, medical supplies and food items during the pandemic. Food charity Food From the Heart, for example, said Carousell helps it to not only reach out to more and new donors, but also helps share its cause of offering reliable, consistent and sustainable food support to the less fortunate.

Meanwhile, across the border, companies in Malaysia are also stepping up to help local businesses digitalise and boost their marketing amidst the pandemic. Lazada Malaysia, for example, sponsored a RM10m cash fund for local SMEs last year, to aid in developing sales campaigns. Similarly, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation launched its Go-eCommerce Onboarding and Shop Malaysia Online campaigns earlier this year as part of the Belanjawan 2021 initiatives which aims to help local businesses.

