Carousell hires SVP of growth Penny Cox from RedMart

Carousell has appointed Penny Cox (pictured) as senior vice president of growth, and she will be responsible for the marketplace's overall growth and marketing strategy to deliver user growth. Cox joins from RedMart where she was previously senior vice president for regional supermarket, and vice president of commercial and marketing.

At Carousell, Cox will be responsible for Carousell’s overall growth strategy to attract more users and generate leads for merchants, including dealers, agents and advertisers. She will also be responsible for the regional marketing strategy for Carousell’s general classifieds marketplace, as well its high-value verticals, such as Autos and Property. She will be overseeing all marketing functions in Carousell regionally, from digital marketing to brand and communications, and reports to co-founder and CEO, Siu Rui Quek.

Cox brings over 12 years of expertise in customer proposition and growth strategy. She branched into strategy before finding her niche with eCommerce, delivering growth at United Kingdom’s online grocer Ocado, and subsequently, at RedMart, the press statement said. By maintaining a customer-focused approach and deep-diving into the heartland Singaporean customer segment, she led RedMart’s growth from a specialised expat service into a household brand.

According to Cox, with her category-based expertise, she will focus on diverse customer journeys to understand how Carousell can best cater to its users’ needs. She added that she's passionate about sustainability, and is aligned with Carousell’s purpose and looks forward to working with the brand to inspire a lifestyle where secondhand is the first choice.

"Carousell is uniquely placed to support our communities through these unprecedented times by giving everyone the possibility of selling and buying, helping tide them through with either alternative means for generating income, or providing options for smart and thrifty purchases. We will continue to grow through the crisis by focusing on our users’ needs," she added.

Meanwhile, Quek said the company is privileged to have Cox lead its cross-functional growth efforts, and to better serve its community of tens of millions of users across eight markets in Southeast Asia. "She is passionate about sustainability, absolutely customer-centric, and has extensive experience across strategy, marketing and category management. I look forward to partnering with Cox in furthering our mission," she added.

“Our mission, to inspire every person in the world to start selling and buying, is more relevant than ever in times like these. We help our users create possibilities with each other—whether through selling to make ends meet, getting what they need with second-hand items, or creating a digital shopfront to stay in business. We remain laser-focused on our mission and are continuously working through problems and barriers that come in the way of our users," Quek said.

