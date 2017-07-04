British music firm Audio Network eyes APAC market

Audio Network is expanding into the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, with the set up of its Sydney-based operation, Audio Network Australia. Audio Network was previously represented by Hong Kong-based sub-publisher Blonde Media.

The move will see the company commencing licensing and servicing clients exclusively in the APAC region as of 1 July 2017, through its new Australian office. In a conversation with A+M, a company spokesperson shared that the brand has no plan to open offices in Singapore and Malaysia for now.

The company, which specialises in original music for film, television and digital media said the move to expand throughout APAC will deliver a direct creative music solutions service to local content creators. This is through the provision of over 130,000 tracks via its website.

Apart from its expansion to Australia, the company also recently launched Audio Network France, after acquiring its Paris-based sub-publisher, A Music. This buyout is expected to further bolster its global footprint and target to be one of the as market leaders in this space, by demonstrating the determination "to deliver incredible music for multiple platforms all over the world."

“Working directly in the region allows us to provide an even greater creative experience for content creators and a seamless approach to global music licensing. This is an exciting opportunity to build upon the success of the Australian operation, and work across a dynamic creative region,” Robb Smith, CEO of Audio Network Group said.