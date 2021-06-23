Brands share words of encouragement as HBO Max pokes fun at own email flub

HBO Max has taken a recent test email error in its stride by poking fun at itself. In a tweet, HBO Max Help said: "We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologise for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern." According to multiple media reports including USA Today, an email with the subject line "Integration Test Email #1" was sent to subscribers. The email's body reportedly contained only one sentence: "This template is used by integration tests only", causing confusion among users.

We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it. ❤️ — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) June 18, 2021

Shortly after, a flurry of tweets from netizens and brands came in to show support for the poor intern who was behind the recent flub. Microsoft Outlook was one of those that comforted the intern by responding to the tweet saying: "Dear intern, we've all hit the send button before we should've. It happens to the best of us."

Dear Intern, we've all hit the send button before we should've. It happens to the best of us 💙 — Microsoft Outlook (@Outlook) June 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Snickers extended a sweet treat from its end to make the intern feel less terrible about his or her rookie mistake.

Can we send them a Snickers? #rookiemistake — SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) June 18, 2021

At the same time, American cold cut and meat production company, Oscar Mayer, also revealed that it forgot where it parked the Wienermobile once. "So, we got your back," it added. The Wienermobile is a fleet of motor vehicles in the shape of a hot dog on a bun used to advertiser Oscar Mayer's products in the US.

❤️💛❤️One time we forgot where we parked the Wienermobile so we got your back❤️💛❤️ — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) June 18, 2021

At the time of writing, the tweet by HBO Max Help had 1,400 retweets, 11,100 quote tweets, and 160,900 likes. Netizens also shared embarrassing stories about the blunders they made at work. These included accidentally using tracking one's menstrual cycle on a desktop calendar shared company-wide, taking down Spotify globally on two separate occasions, accidentally leaking the Blizzcon 2016 schedule while fixing a 500 error, and sending out a press release for a major corporation 12 hours early. This led to the rescheduling of the product launch and a dip in stock price.

Dear Intern, I was using my desktop calendar to make a monthly note of when I started my menstrual period, but after several months I realized I was making that note on a calendar I shared with all of my colleagues company wide. I was 37 years old. — Caissie (@Caissie) June 18, 2021

Dear intern,



I once globally took down Spotify. It almost happened twice. My team was awesome about it and I'm still here. You managed to find something broken in the way integration tests are done. It's a good thing and will help improve things. Good luck <3. — Daenney (@daenney) June 18, 2021

Dear Intern,



I fixed a 500 error at @Blizzard_Ent, and the result of fixing this 500 error was to leak the Blizzcon 2016 schedule.



Much love <3 — Cher Scarlett (@cherthedev) June 18, 2021

Dear intern,



At my very first job I sent out a major corporation's press release 12 hours early and they had to reschedule a product launch. Their stock price dipped because of it. I was mortified at the time but now it's one of the coolest things I've ever done. — wistful clown dog (@AttackDogButSad) June 18, 2021

Separately, in line with Pride Month, HBO Max showed support for the LGBTQIA+ community through the launch of its "Shine On" spotlight page. The page honoured and recognised the streaming platform’s expansive library of LGBTQIA+ stories, characters, and creators. As part of this spotlight page, viewers got exclusive access to concerts, never before seen clips and interviews within its “Your Pass to Pride 2021” Collection.

Meanwhile, it also recently appointed Amit Malhotra as managing director for HBO Max in Southeast Asia. Malhotra reports to Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International. He is responsible for the rollout and management of WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer platform in Southeast Asia, is responsible for the management of HBO GO, WarnerMedia’s existing OTT streaming service available in eight territories across Southeast Asia.

Last February, HBO Max delighted fans of the hit series Friends with a one-off unscripted episode. Actor Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the show, posted a photo of the cast on Instagram then, with the caption "It's happening". Subsequently, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer also posted the same image. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that each star is paid between US$2.25 million and US$2.5 million for the reunion.

Related articles:

HBO Max reunites ‘Friends’ cast: Why great content isn’t enough

WarnerMedia nabs top Disney+ talent Amit Malhotra as it ramps up for D2C launch in SEA

New name unveiled post merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery

AT&T's WarnerMedia and Discovery to merge in US$43bn deal