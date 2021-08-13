Barbie apologises for 'falling short' in Asian representation for Olympics doll line

Barbie's parent company, Mattel, has apologised for "falling short" in Asian representation for its latest Olympics doll collection. The company was recently criticised online for not including an Asian Barbie doll in its lineup. However, Mattel explained that its skateboarding doll was meant to be a representation of the Asian American community, NBC News said, but netizens said the Barbie doll does not look Asian.

#Barbie is committed to empowering girls to participate in sports by capturing the fun and friendship of the season, and inspiring kids to find the athlete within.🏅 #YouCanBeAnything #tokyo2020 #Olympics https://t.co/MFjn2ZhfvW pic.twitter.com/XftIDTaZMo — Barbie (@Barbie) July 28, 2021

Barbie tweeted an image of the dolls on 29 July and said it is committed to empowering girls to participate in sports by capturing the fun and friendship of the season. Since then, the brand has received several criticisms about the lack of Asian representation. Most were disappointed with Mattel excluding an Asian Barbie when the Olympics were held in Tokyo and questioned the company's inclusiveness. Some also pointed out how Mattel had room for two blonde Barbie dolls but none for an Asian one.

Another netizen commented that since Asia is a huge region, Barbie should have also included Southeast, Central, and West Asia, as well as representation from Latin America, Polynesia, Native Americans, and Micronesia. Some Twitter users also highlighted the achievements of Asian female Olympians including gymnast Sunisa Lee, who was the first Asian American to clinch the gold medal in the gymnastics individual all-around.

It’s beyond imagination that while more than 50% of world population is Asians and Olympics 2020 was hosted in an Asian countries, yet Mattel released a set without a single Asian doll but felt absolutely necessary to make 2 white Barbie dolls and call it the most diverse set. — Phat Nguyen (@phatnguyen1901) August 11, 2021

The solution is having diversity in the corporation, and allowing people to speak up about mistakes like this without fear of losing their jobs. If Mattel wants our money, they should reflect our communities. — Jo Holmes (@graysonip) August 11, 2021

The Barbie that people are saying is the Asian one looks more Asian-Caucasian mixed than anything to me, which is fine cuz there should be more mixed, but it would also be nice to have one that looked more fully Asian imo — そら (@nyMySwcmK21k2lr) August 12, 2021

Asia is a big region, so we should have included East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, West Asia and South Asia. We should have also included Latin America, Polynesia, Micronesia, Native Americans, Aborigines, etc. — HED@あなでんはじめました (@0sgDEHSK) August 11, 2021

Redish brown eyebrow barbie with corner eye difference is suppose to be Asian. Hahaha. To say this was an accident is a joke. I would have more respect if you just said we didn't think a Asian barbie would sell. — Alex (@achoi1973) August 10, 2021

Meanwhile, a handful of netizens defended Barbie, sharing images of a brown-haired Barbie with dark almond eyes and pointing out that this particular doll was meant to represent Asians. Another said those asking where the Asian Barbie is need to reconsider their "preconceived notion of Asian" as not every Asian will have black hair and small dark eyes.

Are you seriously telling us how we look like? Have you looked at an Asian before? — Worldcitizen (@Worldci70310100) August 11, 2021

Anyone who is asking where the Asian Barbie is needs to reconsider what their preconceived notion of "Asian" is. Not every Asian is going to have black hair and small dark eyes. Why is it that we hear "Asian" and immediately think of one specific set of traits? — Rachel Temple (@TRae_Art) August 12, 2021

The dolls were first unveiled last February alongside other products from Hot Wheels and UNO. According to Mattel, the toys aimed to highlight "inclusivity and innovation" and reflect the five new sports added to the Olympic programme in Tokyo - baseball/softball, sport climbing, karate, skateboarding and surfing. Mattel said moving forward, it will find more ways to champion all representation and celebrate the achievements of Olympic athletes, NBC News reported. That said, Mattel previously created Barbie dolls to celebrate Asian athletes, such as snowboarder Chloe Kim and tennis player Naomi Osaka. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Mattel for comment.

