AXA SG hands former marketer Li Choo Kwek-Perroy MD role for Life business

AXA Insurance Singapore has named former marketer Li Choo Kwek-Perroy as managing director, Life, effective immediately. She will lead the company’s Life strategic business unit including product, claims and underwriting, as well as the Life distribution channels, reporting to Jean Drouffe, CEO. She succeeds Sean Goh who has decided to pursue other opportunities outside the organisation.

Her return to AXA Group comes over a year after her departure from Manulife Singapore, where she held the role of chief transformation officer and chief customer officer Kwek-Perroy for over three years. In her three years with Manulife, Kwek-Perroy has been involved in several out-of-box campaigns and forging new partnerships.

She joined Manulife in 2016 following her stint in AXA where she originally joined in 2000 and held various senior positions in Paris, Brussels, Hong Kong and Singapore covering actuarial, risk, marketing and reinsurance. Kwek-Perroy is a seasoned insurance practitioner and brings with her over two decades of experience in leadership roles across various core disciplines for both life and general insurance. Trained as an actuary, she has undertaken roles spanning strategy, product, marketing, digital and distribution transformation, risk management and finance throughout her career.

“I am delighted to welcome Li Choo back to the AXA Singapore executive committee. Her strong technical background, extensive industry experience and proven leadership capabilities make her the ideal choice to drive our life business forward,” said Drouffe. “I am confident that she will bring valuable new perspectives, and innovative and customer-focused insights to the business.”

“On behalf of the Singapore team, I would like to thank Goh for his numerous contributions to our business over the past nine years. He has played a significant role in developing our Life business, including building our Life partnerships distribution channel and reinvigorating our business through agency distribution transformation, while improving product performance. We wish him every success in his next role,” Drouffe added.

Meanwhile, Drouffe has been CEO with AXA Insurance since 2017 taking on the role from Doina Palici-Chehab and was tasked to grow the business in Singapore. He has worked at the company for approximately 20 years and was regional CEO for the general insurance businesses at AXA Asia, during which he was based in Hong Kong.