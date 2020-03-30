Audi creates virtual backgrounds to spice up WFH video conferencing

With working from home slowly becoming a norm nowadays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are finding themselves on video conference calls even more often. The hassle of having to tidy up the work space and the surroundings before a video conference call can be frustrating.

With that in mind, Audi recently released specially curated images to serve as a backdrop during video conferencing, allowing fans to enjoy the thrill of the road while working from home. According to Audi, new images will be released periodically on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.

Meanwhile, remote conferencing services company Zoom has also launched free virtual background for consumers who wish to just slap on a nice video background while taking meetings from their messy living room. The virtual backgrounds include a neat reading space, shots of iconic tourist locations, as well as calming scenery.

In a blog post, Shutterstock also dished out three tips for choosing a virtual background. Firstly, avoid intricate, complex patterns that can strain the eye. Next, stay away from hypnotic patterns that play tricks on the eye. Lastly, avoid too many overly-bright colours such as neons. Selecting a virtual background is not only a way to show off your style, but also put a smile on the faces of your colleagues who are also on the call with you!

Have fun picking!

