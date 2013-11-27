Ali Bullock straps in to Infiniti's F1 team

After a brief stint at Dow Jones, Ali Bullock has resurfaced at global automotive brand Infiniti, to work across the Infiniti Red Bull Racing team.

From today, Bullock will take on the role of F1 Integration manager, a role that will include integrating the automotive brand's sponsorship of F1 with a heavy focus on content integration.

He will report to Andreas Sigl, Infiniti's global F1 director.

Infiniti, a luxury brand owned by Japanese auto giant Nissan, shifted its global base to Hong Kong in 2012 to take advantage of the city's gateway location to Mainland China.

Infiniti is looking to lift global sales to 500,000 vehicles a year as part of the company's six-year mid-term business plan.

Its growth strategy is expected to be driven partly by demand in China and other fast-growing Asian markets, which can be served more effectively by consolidating Infiniti's global downstream functions in Hong Kong.

Bullock joined Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal as head of communications in July this year after a year with wildlife group WWF.

He also spent more than four years with Cathay Pacific running digital and social media marketing.

Photo courtesy of Red Bull Racing.