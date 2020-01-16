AirAsia BIG Loyalty brings the claw machine on mobile to promote engagement

AirAsia BIG Loyalty, the loyalty arm under low-cost carrier AirAsia, is launching a new game titled “Points Catcher” on its mobile app. The game is said to be inspired by the claw machine and players need to manoeuvre the claw and pick a mandarin orange emoticon that contains various denominations of BIG Points with the highest being 888 BIG Points. The game was also launched as part of its 10th anniversary.

BIGLIFE, the operator of AirAsia BIG Loyalty programme said the game aims to drive app engagement and let users experience product features as it aims to innovate and add more features on its app. Currently, over 2 million users are on the AirAsia BIG application.

In a conversation with A+M, Spencer Lee, CEO of BIGLIFE said with the game, the team looks to have "Return on Idea" rather than "Return on Investment".

"Mobile is the right platform to engage members. In conjunction with our 10th anniversary and the upcoming CNY, we want to use this game to thank and reward our loyal BIG Members who have been with us in this 10-year journey, by giving them more BIG Points to redeem travel and other deals," he said. Lee added that AirAsia will use member touchpoints and leverage on partners to share this game.