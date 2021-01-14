AIA names former HOOQ Digital marketer as head of PR and marketing

AIA has named Allison Chew as its head of PR, brand and marketing to take on the role previously held on by Joanna Ong-Ash who has started up her own communications firm.

Chew (pictured) has over 20 years of experience in the media and advertising industry and was most recently with HOOQ Digital, a joint venture between Singtel, Sony Picture and Warner Bros. As part of the start-up team, she led the brand creation, communications strategy and launched the brand across South and Southeast Asia to drive growth and adoption for the video streaming app. She was also executive producer for HOOQ original content and delivered over 30 hours of content and helmed the HOOQ Filmmakers Guild programme for three years, focused on discovering and developing emerging film talent across South and Southeast Asia.

Prior to HOOQ, Chew served as head of integrated communications at Singtel TV where her work focused on improving brand perception and experience which contributed to the highest growth in subscribers for the pay TV operator. Chew spent over 10 years in the advertising industry and served as the account management lead with global and regional clients including Singapore Airlines, Canon Asia and UOB with their agencies Batey, Dentsu and McCann Erickson.

Chew will be reporting to chief customer and digital officer Melita Teo. Teo took on the role last year to help AIA strengthen its customer, health and wellness propositions, advancing the enterprise-wide analytics capabilities and usage, and accelerating the delivery of an integrated digital experience across customers and distribution. Teo has been with AIA for 19 years, and has taken on several senior leadership roles including chief corporate solutions officer and chief business development officer.

Currently AIA Singapore is also on the hunt for a media agency. The length of the appointment is approximately three years, and the incumbent on the account is MediaCom.





