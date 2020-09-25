Agency of the Year Awards 2021

Marketing magazine’s Agency of the Year is recognised as Hong Kong’s premier awards programme to measure, reward and recognise the industry’s top-performing agencies.

Since its inception, the awards have sought to shine a light on the agencies who are producing outstanding work for their clients, and who are pushing the marketing and advertising industry forward with ever-increasing innovation and creativity.

Judged by an independent panel of high-calibre, client-side marketers, the awards focus on the overall performance of an agency, rather than a specific campaign. Agencies will be evaluated with their outstanding products and services, business performance, people and perspectives.