After tackling fonts, Microsoft now reported to freshen up under the hood of Windows 10

While Microsoft giving Windows 10 a new look might not be news worthy, if you take a closer look at what's under the hood, you'll see that many of its not so popular icons has remained the same as it was in 1995. According to CNN Business, the overhaul coming up in October is part of a visual renovation of Windows 10 and will update some of its less-used icons to better reflect the technology of today. According to the article, the complete Windows 10 redesign, nicknamed "Sun Valley" and will still have a similar look and feel.

The article added that tablet users will also also be presented with a redesigned virtual keyboard and of course a better set of emojis. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to the Microsoft team for comment.

Prior to this in April, Microsoft's introduced its five new Office fonts. It leveraged the power of social media to find out which font should be the default one. In a tweet, Microsoft said: "We need to talk. What should our next default font be?" This was accompanied by a picture with the letter penned by the five new fonts and addressed to the font Calibri.

"We have loved our time together, but we have outgrown this relationship," the letter said and was signed off by the next potential default font - Tenorite, Bierstadt, Skeena, Seaford, and Grandview. Nonetheless, Microsoft reassured users that Calibri will always remain available even though it is no longer the default font. Brands have also jumped at the chance to share their thoughts. Web browser Opera responded with the expanding brain meme, which according to Dictionary.com uses a sequence of images to show various stages of spiritual or mental enlightenment. In the meme, Arial is depicted to be the lowest form of enlightenment followed by Times New Roman, Impact, and finally Comic Sans.

The release of its fonts follow its recent launch of the “Bersama Malaysia” (Together with Malaysia) initiative, which was in line with Malaysia’s plans of advancing the nation’s digital transformation across the private and public sectors.