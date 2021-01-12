After 9 years with Mediacorp, SVP of marketing Christina Chua takes on new role

Mediacorp's head, brand and marketing services Christina Chua has joined Singapore Turf Club (STC) as SVP - marketing, communications and partnerships. In her role, Chua (pictured) will drive the development and execution of a comprehensive marketing approach, business strategy and direction of the organisation, according to her LinkedIn.

She will also oversee and unify customer experience, brand purpose, marketing technology, event planning, creative communication and community outreach programmes. Additionally, she is responsible for strengthening the core business and supporting business transformation efforts through the building of strategic partnerships and collaborations. Turf Club's spokesperson confirmed her appointment. Chua reunites with Irene Lim, STC's current president and chief executive who was also Mediacorp's former chief customer officer. Lim joined the organisation as president and chief executive-designate in July and officially took over from Fong Yong Kian in August. According to STC, her appointment was made following an executive search and market mapping exercise in the second half of 2019.

Chua was previously with Mediacorp for over nine years. As head, brand and marketing services, she was responsible for driving awareness through the launch of multifunctional go-to-brand marketing strategies for promotion of the brand within the market. She also oversaw a marketing services hub which included conceptualisation and production of creative campaigns, media planning to optimise effectiveness of marketing campaigns, as well as the planning and execution of onground events for audience engagements.

She first joined the organisation in 2011 as SVP, marketing and sales planning. In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, a Mediacorp spokesperson said: "We thank her for her nine years of service with our company, and wish her the very best in her future pursuits." Mediacorp did not comment on Chua's replacement.

Chua also has experience in the hospitality industry, having helmed leadership roles on the marketing teams of Pan Pacific Hotels Group, Parkroyal Hotels and Resorts, Marina Mandarin, as well as Sheraton Towers Singapore.

