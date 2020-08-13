Accenture strengthens leadership team in Southeast Asia

Effective 1st September 2020, Teo Lay Lim will take on the newly-created chairman role at Accenture in Singapore to steward the development of Accenture's next generation of leaders in Singapore. Teo was previously market unit lead for Southeast Asia and country managing director for Accenture in Singapore. In her new role, Teo will focus on strategy and policy issues which are top of mind for private and public sector companies.Teo will also steward the development of Accenture's next generation of leaders in Singapore.

Ng Wee Wei has also been named country managing director for Accenture in Singapore. Ng will be primarily responsible for Accenture’s business in Singapore, including advancing strategic initiatives and ensuring the company’s growth in this important market. She will continue to serve as Accenture’s public service industry lead for growth markets and citizen services lead for Asia, Africa and Middle East. Ng most recently led Accenture’s health and public services group for Southeast Asia in the last six years.

Meanwhile, Divyesh Vithlani has been appointed as market unit lead for Accenture in Southeast Asia. In his new role, Vithlani will be responsible for the company’s growth in this region as well as working with clients to solve their business challenges. Vithlani has over 25 years of experience in the banking and financial markets across Europe and Asia Pacific, and most recently led Accenture’s financial services group across Southeast Asia.

“Southeast Asia is a key growth market for Accenture with immense growth potential. Teo, Vithlani and Ng are very capable leaders, and I have no doubt that they will continue to power Accenture’s impact in the region. Their new roles will enhance our capabilities and create value for our clients and employees to capitalise on the opportunities of the future,” said Gianfranco Casati, CEO of Accenture’s growth markets.

