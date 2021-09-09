Absolut Vodka undergoes 'biggest bottle design overhaul' since 1979

Absolut Vodka has undergone "the biggest bottle design overhaul" since its US debut in 1979, playing up its Swedish heritage. A tribute to the brand's credentials provenance, heritage, and authenticity, Absolut says that the new look aims to harmonise and upgrade the design of the iconic clear glass packaging.

Influenced by the community surrounding its production and distillation in and around Åhus, Sweden, the new bottle has design updates that showcase the craftsmanship and rigour behind the vodka. This includes the text, "One source, one community, one small village in the south of Sweden", which reinforces where the vodka was produced and distilled in. To input brand transparency, the address of the original distillery is included on the front label. According to Absolut, this is the first time it has included a paper label on the bottle.

Additionally, the legibility of the script on the bottle has been enhanced, allowing more people to read about the brand story. The new design was done together with Brand Union Sthlm and realised in close collaboration between Brand Union, Destrito, and the brand's glassworks partner Ardagh group. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out for comment.

"Our new look reflects the efforts we put into the making of our vodka", said global VP marketing, Absolut, Charl Bassil. The company has landed on a place, where the distinct DNA was kept, allowing them to communicate the brand's provenance, heritage and authenticity more clearly than ever before, he added.

Separately, Absolut Vodka moved its global creative account to Ogilvy this year, ending its four year run with BBH. The agency was tasked to create global strategic and creative duties for the brand, focusing on its lead market priorities, with the ambition to accelerate its leadership position. The brand has been pushing boundaries in terms of creativity and finding ways to nurture the next group of talent in the creative scene. This year, it created a fashion collaboration Absolut clothsurgeon together with luxury bespoke menswear label Clothsurgeon. The partnership brought together bsolut’s pioneering spirit and clothsurgeon’s values of innovation, quality and equality to create a limited-edition t-shirt.

Meanwhile in 2019, Absolut's Absolut Creative Competition sought to find the next generation of bold artistic voices from across the globe. Creatives were challenged to share their vision of a better tomorrow through an artwork that brings to life one of Absolut's five brand beliefs.

