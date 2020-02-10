Abercrombie & Fitch struts body positivity as part of fierce new campaign

Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co, is launching what it deems as “a groundbreaking campaign”, building off of its 2019 relaunch of its fragrance, Fierce. The 2020 #FaceYourFierce campaign includes a cast of 24 members, known as the “Fierce Family” who are activists, dancers, authors, community trailblazers, actors, performers, models, entrepreneurs, comedians amongst others.

Throughout the year-long campaign, cast members will share their experiences of body positivity, self-empowerment, determination, LGBTQ+ equality, gender equality, overcoming obstacles, and more, all to inspire customers to explore the unexpected and emotional aspects of inner strength – a far cry from its usual campaigns which in the past, featured provocative models with its sexualised marketing tactics.

The release said the chosen personalities which include athletes Megan Rapinoe and Kyle Kuzma, who not only personify the brand’s portfolio of six different Fierce fragrances, but also embody what it truly means to “Face Your Fierce.” In 2019, A&F relaunched Fierce to a new generation, focusing on exploring the notion of what it means to be “Fierce” through a sensitive, diverse and inclusive lens. The company said that the campaign contributed to the fragrance’s best comparable sales in over five years.

“Last year’s Fierce relaunch saw great success, and we are thrilled to share the 2020 edition of the campaign through this dynamic cast,” said Kristin Scott, president, global brands at Abercrombie & Fitch. “Our goal is to inspire our customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce. Face Your Fierce speaks to our values of authenticity, self-love, perseverance, and ultimately, the countless expressions of Fierceness our customers embody.”

The latest editions of the six fragrances highlighted in the campaign, including the iconic Fierce Cologne, Fierce Confidence, Fierce Reserve, Fierce Blue, Fierce Perfume and Naturally Fierce, are now available in stores globally and online. Throughout 2020, the Fierce Family cast and the fragrances will be appear in a robust set of digital campaigns and advertisements, in-person events and will include the release of a limited-edition bottle to be announced later this year.