A hilarious list of netizen tweets linking up all the recent PR gaffes

They say consumers now have an attention span of that of a goldfish's of eight seconds or less. While this might mean more effort needs to be put to keep a consumer's attention, it can also mean that your mistakes will quickly be forgotten.

Or at least that's what we'd hope. Unfortunately, this doesn't seem to be the case for Pepsi.

Despite United now making headlines globally for the horrific incident that happened on its plane, netizens are still hung up over Pepsi's Kendall Jenner saga. In fact, Twitteratis can't seem to have enough of it linking the two together.

Here are a few comments we saw linking them together:

Do United Airlines and Pepsi share a PR firm — (((Jordan B.))) (@jmb22392) April 10, 2017

For those of you who do not know, Pepsi sparked public outrage with its “Live for now moments Anthem” ad, and was forced to pull it down within 24 hours. In the ad, a number of multi-cultural, happy youngsters were joining a march of smiling “protesters”, whom all hold politics-neutral signs such as “Peace” or “Join the conversation” in Pepsi-friendly colours as they danced along their way.

In the spot, the happy parade caught model Kendall Jenner’s interest, who then shed her blonde wig, wiped her lipstick off, and joined the crowd. Finally, Jenner solved the problems of police brutality by offering one of the officers a can of Pepsi – as the officer took a sip, the crowd cheered, the officer smirked and exchanged nods with other officers.

The ad was widely criticised for being ignorant towards women's rights or Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Meanwhile, adding to this recent list of PR conundrums is Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary. He issued a public apology about a statement he made on the recent massacre in Syria.He said that someone as despicable as Hitler "didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons". When as to clarify he said, Hitler was not using gas on his own people the way that Assad is doing.

Pepsi: We're going to makethe biggest PR mistake of the year.

United: Hold my be--

Sean Spicer: HITLER WASN'T THAT BAD — Sukh Sodhi (@sukh_ss) April 11, 2017

Pepsi, Sean Spicer, and United Airlines walk into a bar. There are no survivors. — Glenn Fleishman (@GlennF) April 11, 2017

All I can say, netizens are neither quick to forgive nor forget!