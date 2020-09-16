7-Eleven and Coca-Cola serve up sweet treat with concept store

7-Eleven Singapore and Coca-Cola Singapore have collaborated to launch the first 7-Eleven x Coca-Cola crossover store in Singapore. The Coca-Cola Pit Stop housed in a convenience store not only showcases the beverage brand, but also seeks to give a fun and convenient experience. 7-Eleven will also be launching its fresh and hot chicken selections in Singapore at the crossover store.

Located at the House of Eden at Raffles Place and spanning two levels, the crossover store is designed in Coca-Cola's iconic red. It is focused on helping customers relax and refresh, while being immersed in the environment created by the two brands. Customers are welcomed by a giant Coca-Cola Splash Tree depicting the beverages offered by Coca-Cola, and will also see a Nostalgic Zone which features the iconic Coca-Cola Cooler and vintage Coca-Cola wooden crates. The retail area offers 7-Eleven's wide range of ready-to-eat meals and snacks.

Consumers can head on to the second level via the Coca-Cola-branded staircase, guided by LED-strips illuminating each stair panel and striking visuals on the stair wall. They will be greeted by a customised 7-Eleven X Coca-Cola Pit-Stop wall that pays homage to everything "Uniquely Singapore", from familiar Singaporean colloquial phrases to hawker centre staples, and well-known landmarks.

The mural also features 7-Eleven specialties such as Mr Softee, Slurpees and the 7Cafe. The second level is also filled with attention-grabbing signs and wall panels that illustrate the distinctive elements of the Coca-Cola brand. A photo-opportunity area with cut-outs such as polar bears, Coca-Cola bottles, and unique lighting that enhances the trick-eye effect are perfect backdrops for some wacky snapshots.

Consumers can also visit the Gift Catcher Zone by challenging friends to win prizes from 7-Eleven and Coca-Cola at two claw machines. The prizes will also be regularly updated and include foldable bikes, picnic tables, a 20-inch luggage, beverage tumblers, sandwiches and packed meals, mini polar bear toys, and phone rings. Marketing has reached out to Coca-Cola for additional information.

“As the leader in the local convenience store sector, 7-Eleven is proud to be partnering with Coca-Cola Singapore to bring to life a brand-new crossover concept for our young and trend-conscious target audience. Through this collaboration, we will further strengthen our position as a fun and innovative brand and create talk-of-the-town experiences for our customers,” Steven Lye, MD of 7-Eleven Singapore.

Chris Tan, commercial director, Coca-Cola Singapore Beverages said the convenience store culture has also become an intrinsic part of consumers' fast-paced lifestyles as it is a place where they can purchase essentials and gain access to a wide range of services.

"That’s why we have launched the Coca-Cola Pit Stop with 7- Eleven here in Singapore, leveraging the strength of our brands and technology. Here, they can reenergise within a safe environment that truly embodies the Coca-Cola brand. This is our way of not only giving customers meaningful experiences that cannot be replaced, but also, inspiring them," he added.

Separately, the Coca-Cola Company recently announced that it will be merging its ASEAN and South Pacific business units from 2021, as part of its global restructuring. The merged business unit will be led by Claudia Lorenzo, who is the current president of the ASEAN business unit. Lorenzo will report to president and chief operating officer, Brian Smith.

The new business unit is one of Coca-Cola's nine new geographical business units, which replace its current 17 business units. The other business units are: North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Eurasia and Middle East, Japan and South Korea, Greater China, as well as India and Southwest Asia.