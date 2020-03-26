5 hilarious WFH tweets that we can all probably relate to

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to drastic measures being taken, such as travel restrictions and the Movement Control Order in Malaysia, for example. To curb the spread of COVID-19, employees worldwide have been working from home as an effort to practice social distancing. While there are perks working from home, such as being able to head into the gym, and wearing your jammies while responding to a very important email, issues around connectivity and brain storming can also hinder the process.

Across Southeast Asia, many agencies and marketers have already started on the process of pitching from home and virtually. According to a recent study by R3, now more than ever, both marketers and agencies will be looking for ways to manage cost, increase effectiveness, and explore innovative ways for reaching audiences. The study added that new skills have to be learned to communicate capability in a virtual environment.

While we try to adapt ourselves to the new reality of the situation, here are some tweets that caught our eye, which we think all of us in the industry can relate to!

1. Expectations versus reality

2. Tech can be a pain at times...

3. Yes, I had my lunch.

4. What day is it again?

5. Who said WFH = Lack of supervision?



While we all hope that the COVID-19 situation will dissipate soon, let us in the meantime stay safe, healthy, and isolated.

Seen any funny work from home tweets or have interesting work from home incidents? Share them with us at graceo@marketing-interactive.com!

