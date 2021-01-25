3 colour trends that will dominate 2021

Colours play a crucial role in our every day experience, providing substance to our visual world and evoking emotions. As companies and consumers worldwide gear up for the year ahead, Shutterstock has listed the three main colours that will dominate in 2021. According to the company, these were derived by looking at colours that saw increased activity in the last year, popping up in more image downloads than ever before.

1. Set Sail Champagne

This natural hue can be used in any scheme, especially earth-toned color palettes featuring browns, taupes, and greens. This colour has a soft, white tint of orange and the glow from its parent colour makes it a complement to blue-hued schemes. As a pastel orange, Shutterstock said this colour also blends in with any pastel palette. Set Sail Champagne can be paired with a classic baby blue or an oceanic teal.

2. Fortuna Gold

Fortuna Gold is a dark, rich shade of yellow and its spectrum features variations on gold, from light shimmering pastels to dark, almost metallic golden browns. According to Shutterstock, Fortuna's direct complement is Cerulean blue, creating a high-profile palette that brings to mind fields of wheat and deep blue skies.

To achieve a gentler palette, Fortuna can be mixed with Set Sail Champagne and other earthy tints, such as terracotta or ochre. It can also be paried with other intense colours. Likewise, brands can create a striking palette by embracing its amber qualities and pair Fortuna Gold with other jewel tones, such as amethyst purple and turquoise green.

3. Tidewater Green

The deep, molten teal presents with both yellow and blue tints, adding to its dynamic power. With its roots planted in both the blue and green spectrums, Tidewater Green has a complex series of complements. On the color wheel, its direct companion is another hybrid color, red orange. According to Shutterstock, these colours match up well in super saturated schemes that mimic the blue green of the ocean and warm pops of color seen in fish and coral reef. Tidewater Green also works as a rich grey. This colour can be used to ground lighter, brighter palettes featuring its triadic counterparts, such as an airy lavender or a modern sage green.

Concurrently, Shutterstock also identified the top colours from 20 countries worldwide.

