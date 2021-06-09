Mob-Ex Awards 2021 Singapore

Mobile marketing was already a crucial component for most campaigns, but the year of the pandemic only accelerated mobile’s importance. With record growth, adoption, and consumption rates globally, mobile presented itself as one of the go-to mediums for brands to reach and engage with their target audiences.

This reality makes Mob-Ex, the region’s top mobile marketing awards programme, a more important benchmark than ever. Returning for its ninth year, Mob-Ex will reward the most innovative and forward thinking mobile marketers in the marketing industry across the South Asia, Southeast Asia and ANZ regions.

Judged by an independent panel comprised of senior, client-side marketers and mobile experts who have vast experience in the mobile platform, marketers have the chance to compete across 38 categories for a shot at the coveted Best in Show titles (for Agencies and Brands respectively)