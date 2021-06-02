Agency of the Year Awards Singapore 2021 shortlist unveiled

Despite the challenges and difficulties of navigating the impact of the pandemic in 2020, Singapore's agencies demonstrated immeasurable grit. The finalists of this year's Agency of the Year edition put their cases forward for being the best in the region by outlining how they innovated, pivoted, and dug deep for their businesses and clients.

And with 30 categories covering the entire marketing communications spectrum, all agencies, large and small, had the opportunity to shine. This year, we introduced four new company categories:

- Analytics Agency of the Year;

- Lead Generation Agency of the Year;

- New Kid on the Block;

-Performance Marketing Agency of the Year.



To reward outstanding talent in the industry, we also introduced three talent categories:

- Agency Leader of the Year,

- Agency Team of the Year

- Rising Star

The most coveted honours of the night belong to Overall Local Hero of the Year, which will go to the best-performing independent agency that was founded in Singapore, and Overall Agency of the Year, which is open to all entrants. Last year TBWA\ Group Singapore took top honours. Who will wear the crown in 2021?

In order to make it to the shortlist, agencies had to impress our judging panel - comprised of senior client-side marketers - with their outstanding work for clients, overall business performance, excellent staff management and development, and greater contributions to the industry at large.



One of our judges, Pearline Soh, SVP, regional marketing, DBS Bank, remarked that with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a few agencies successfully pivoted their operations, developed innovative ways to meet their clients’ needs, and showed great heart by providing additional support for their employees. “Much applause and respect go to these agencies that have brought tangible solutions to their clients,” she said.

Meanwhile, David Harling, chief marketing officer, MoneySmart Group added “it was really encouraging to see so many agencies demonstrate impressive business and client growth in what was a hugely challenging pandemic year. There were many new client wins, which really shows that brands and agencies battled hard together."

Let's take a look at our finalists:

Analytics Agency of the Year

• ADA DIGITAL SINGAPORE

• AntzWorkz Consultants

• Edelman Data & Intelligence (DxI) Singapore

• MightyHive

• MRM

• Oom

• PurpleClick Media

• TBWA\Singapore

• XGATE

B2B Agency of the Year

• Archetype Singapore

• Edelman Digital Singapore

• Finn Partners Singapore

• MediaMonks

• Merkle DWA

• MOI

• MRM

• OC Digital

• Ogilvy Singapore

• Transmission

Boutique Agency of the Year

• 8traordinary

• AKIN

• Bud Communications

• Clickr Media

• Eventions Group

• NEIGHBOR

• POPPER ASIA (Singapore)

• Rebel & Soul

• That Marketing Guy

• The Teeth

Brand & Design Consultancy of the Year

• 8traordinary

• H.E.A

• Louken

• NEIGHBOR

• POPPER ASIA (Singapore)

• Shift.

• TBWA\Singapore

Consultant of the Year

• ADA DIGITAL SINGAPORE

• AKIN

• Beknown

• Kadence International

• Transmission

Content Marketing Agency of the Year

• H.E.A

• Hashtag Interactive

• Mashwire

• Meet Isaac

• Mutant Communications

• Ogilvy Singapore

• Oom

• Wild Advertising & Marketing

Creative Agency of the Year

• antics@play

• DDB Group Singapore

• Edelman Singapore

• GOVT Singapore

• McCann Worldgroup

• MediaMonks

• Ogilvy Singapore

• PROTOCOL

• TBWA\Singapore

• TMRW

CRM & Loyalty Marketing Agency of the Year

• Edenred Singapore

• Hashtag Interactive

• Mashwire

• Meet Isaac

• MRM

• XGATE

Digital Agency of the Year

• AKIN

• Clickr Media

• DDB Group Singapore

• Edelman Digital Singapore

• FirstCom Solutions

• M&C Saatchi Performance

• MRM

• OC Digital

• Ogilvy Singapore

• TBWA\Singapore

Event Marketing Agency of the Year

• Eliphant

• Eventions Group

• INX

• Lovorth Events & Media

• MCI Group Asia Pacific

• Rebel & Soul

Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year

• Eventions Group

• GOVT Singapore

• INX

• MediaMonks

• Rebel & Soul

• The Teeth

• Trinax

Full Service Agency of the Year

• AKIN

• DDB Group Singapore

• H.E.A

• Mashwire

• McCann Worldgroup

• Meet Isaac

• TBWA\Singapore

• That Marketing Guy

Independent Agency of the Year

• AKIN

• GOVT Singapore

• Hashtag Interactive

• Impossible Marketing

• MOI

• The Teeth

• Transmission

• VaynerMedia

• VCCP Singapore

• Wild Advertising & Marketing

Influencer Agency of the Year

• 8traordinary

• Kobe Global Technologies

• Narrators

• Wild Advertising & Marketing

• X10 Media

Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year

• antics@play

• DDB Group Singapore

• Finn Partners Singapore

• Mashwire

• McCann Worldgroup

• MOI

• Ogilvy Singapore

• TBWA\Singapore

Lead Generation Agency of the Year

• Hashtag Interactive

• Leadgram

• OC Digital

• Oom

• Roots Digital

Market Research Agency of the Year

• 2CV Research

• AKIN

• AntzWorkz Consultants

• Beknown

• Edelman Data & Intelligence (DxI) Singapore

• Kadence International

• Milieu Insight

Media Agency of the Year

• Havas Media Group Singapore

• JOLT Digital

• OMD Singapore

• PHD Singapore

• PurpleClick Media

• The Media Shop

Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year

• 8traordinary

• M&C Saatchi Performance

• MRM

• OC Digital

• That Marketing Guy

• X10 Media

• XGATE

New Kid on the Block

• ACREATIVEALT

• Aiken Digital

• Elevan August Media

• JOLT Digital

• KPI Media

Performance Marketing Agency of the Year

• ADA DIGITAL SINGAPORE

• ForwardPMX

• Impossible Marketing

• KPI Media

• M&C Saatchi Performance

• OC Digital

• Roots Digital

• SearchGuru Singapore

Programmatic Agency of the Year

• dentsu Programmatic / AMPLIFI

• Milieu Insight

• PurpleClick Media

• Roots Digital

• The Media Shop

• XGATE

Public Relations Agency of the Year

• Bud Communications

• Edelman Singapore

• Finn Partners Singapore

• Mutant Communications

• Ogilvy Singapore

• RICE

Search Marketing Agency of the Year

• Clickr Media

• Impossible Marketing

• OC Digital

• Oom

• PurpleClick Media

• Roots Digital

• SearchGuru Singapore

Social Media Marketing Agency of the Year

• 8traordinary

• AKIN

• Clickr Media

• Edelman Digital Singapore

• FirstCom Solutions

• Hashtag Interactive

• Meet Isaac

• Ogilvy Singapore

• Socialyse

• Wild Advertising & Marketing

Specialist Agency of the Year

• 8traordinary

• Eliphant

• KPI Media

• Socialyse

• Spurwing Communications

Video / Production Company of the Year

• Big 3 Media

• Edelman Digital Singapore

• electriclimefilms

• LIONCAT Films

• Little Red Ants Creative Studio

• MediaMonks

• Moving Bits

• Vicinity Studio

Agency Leader of the Year

• Kadence International - Philip Steggals

• Moving Bits - Jay Soo

• Ruder Finn Asia - Brian Witte

• TBWA\Singapore - Ara Hampartsoumian

• That Marketing Guy - Will Lee

Agency Team of the Year

• Edelman Data & Intelligence (DxI) Singapore

• Edelman Singapore

• GOVT Singapore

• TBWA\Singapore

Rising Star

• AntzWorkz Consultants - Eugenia Chung

• ForwardPMX - Noella Wee

• MOI - Teresa Goh

• PHD Singapore - Ulysses Goh

• PHD Singapore - Lee Ci En

• PHD Singapore - Rouvin Amarnani

• SearchGuru Singapore - Samantha Chen

• That Marketing Guy - Enxin Wong

• TMRW - Jared Wee Jun Wei

• X10 Media - Sky Lim

