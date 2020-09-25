Marketing Excellence Awards 2021 Malaysia

Back for its ninth year, advertising+marketing is proud to present the Marketing Excellence Awards 2021 in Malaysia.

This year, there are 40 categories open for entry covering diverse marketing disciplines with all entrants competing for gold, silver and bronze trophies. The overall winner across all categories will be awarded the coveted title of “Marketer of the Year”.

Judged solely by an independent panel of senior, client-side marketers, the awards is the premier platform for marketers to showcase their creative excellence, successful strategies and effective delivery.