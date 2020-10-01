GSK hires Elaine Ng as APAC head of comms

Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has appointed Elaine Ng as head of communications and government affairs, Asia Pacific. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ng will be responsible for developing a proactive and ambitious communications and government affairs strategy for the region that engages key stakeholders, leverages opportunities, manages risks and builds corporate reputation. She is also part of the consumer healthcare communications and government affairs and APAC leadership teams. Marketing has reached out to both Ng and GSK for additional information.

Prior to joining GSK, Ng was the head of brand and communications, ASEAN Pacific at Philips. Helming the role for five years and five months, Ng led a team that covers 14 countries across the region, her LinkedIn profile said. It is added that she was responsible for internal and external communications, as well as devising, directing and executing all communications and PR strategies for Philips to grow its leadership in health technology via all relevant media including social channels.



Ng also previously held senior roles such as director, corporate relations, Southeast Asia at Visa, regional communications manager at Hewlett Packard, as well as marketing communications manager at Microsoft. Ng started her career as a journalist of technology and business at Mediacorp press TODAY in 2005.

Ng's appointment comes months after Colin D'Silva, who was previously head of communications and government affairs, left his role in June. D'Silva helmed the role for two years and three months, before taking up the role of vice president, government relations, APAC at global trading conglomerate Cargill.

