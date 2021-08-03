Dermatology brand Ceredan appoints agency partner for digital and eCommerce duties

Dermatology brand Ceredan has appointed JOLT Digital to handle digital, social and eCommerce duties in Singapore for 2021, following a closed-door pitch held in June and July. JOLT will be in charge of "Ceradan Skin Barrier Repair Cream", Ceradan's biggest campaign this year, founder and CEO of JOLT, Sebastian Lopez, said. According to him, the campaign is likely to continue in 2022 based on marketing priorities. He also added that Ceredan was looking for an expert in digital media to guide them through their next source of growth.

Work has begun and the campaign will be increasingly rolled out for five months mainly on Ceredan's social channels, Facebook and Instagram, as well as native advertising platform Outbrain. Lepez told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the campaign sought to leverage targeting capabilities, along with strong pull messaging to drive consumer education of the role of Ceramide in skin barrier restoration amongst eczema sufferers. Ceradan is a homegrown Singaporean brand manufactured by Hyphens Pharma. Its product range are ceramide-based and used for eczema-prone, dry and sensitive skin conditions.

Michelle Teo, regional business unit director, dermatology, Hyphens Pharma said that one in five Singaporeans are impacted with eczema-prone skin conditions. “With the advent of social media and digitalisation, we need a media partner who possesses the right mix of customer-centric savviness with a disruptor mindset, so as to optimise our consumer engagement and educational message outreach. JOLT will be well placed to power up this process,” added Teo.

Lepez said JOLT felt that it was time for Ceradan to be recognised as the leader in skin barrier restoration for eczema-prone skin and reap the fruit in terms of brand penetration, adding that it was very happy to help a key brand in the skincare category grow not just from a marketing standpoint, but also from a sales perspective. He added that its priority is for the client to achieve its KPIs, and will gradually integrate more innovation through adtech solutions to drive higher effectiveness and efficiency.

In addition to Ceradan, JOLT also bagged the account for TPG Mobile to handle digital media planning and buying for a year in January this year. Lepez said then that the team proposed an approach based on JOLT's mission, which is to bridge the gap between traditional media agencies and emerging technology, adding that this was “a strategy we believe can help TPG stay ahead of the game to increase ROI and grow its business."

