AsiaeCommerceAwards highlight: Domino's snatches a slice of the online personalisation pie

Taking home the bronze award is Domino’s and its agency Insider for the Best Use of AI category during the recent Asia eCommerce Awards.

With a large variety of choices available at the tap of a phone, it is challenging for Domino’s to foster strong brand loyalty and drive digital growth. However, with the partnership with Insider, Domino’s was ready to take on this challenge to create a personalized digital experience for its customers. As such, the brand successfully targeted and influenced its customers across their journey as they navigated through Domino’s website.

Challenge



Domino’s was on a mission to boost its users’ online experience through personalization and ease of navigation for any user landing on their site for the first time. The brand wanted to drive digital growth and knew that businesses that offered personalized online experiences saw a 19% boost in sales, with 56% of online shoppers more likely to revisit a site that offers intelligent product recommendations.

With an ever-increasing competitive landscape against direct competitors including food aggregators, retaining and encouraging users to convert directly is an ever-growing challenge for Dominos.

Strategy



To deliver an enhanced and personalized digital experience, Domino’s partnered with Insider and implemented Insiders’ AI-powered Growth Management Platform that had the capability to use over 120 data points and customer lifecycle stages with over 15 AI-backed algorithms to power their customer acquisition strategy

The Insider team analyzed Domino’s online website and mobile app, mapping out each stage of the purchase funnel along with the historical session data to identify several key areas that contributed to a handful of high volume exits and low add-to-cart rates.

For the homepage, the team identified that users typically lost interest within 15 seconds after landing on the website. Therefore, it would be critical to display the most relevant and personalized content for each and every customer to keep users engaged and interested to further discover the site.

Furthermore, to alleviate any frustration later in the funnel, providing users the option to make a decision earlier in the funnel (for Delivery or Takeaway) allowed Domino's to drive more engaged users down the funnel faster.

At the category page, it was identified that over 60% of users are driven to category pages, but over 70% of these users exit from the page without further engagement. A large drop-off was also observed when users did not find what they are looking for. To counter this, the team hypothesized that making bestsellers more visible might enable users to make their decisions easier and faster.

In addition, the team also noticed that there were some major drop-offs throughout the funnel, across all pages. As discovered, users were usually price-comparing against food aggregators and ultimately trying to figure out what to eat. To prevent this from affecting the purchases made at Domino’s website, the team added an element of gamification to the site that requires users to navigate through the website to find a Hidden Pizza; once they find it, they are rewarded with a voucher.

Execution

With the aim of creating a seamless user journey for customers, the campaign execution had three main focus:

Attention to Details on User Experience: Working very closely with Insider's creative teams, Domino's was able to create a seamless native experiences for users, ensuring that nothing sticks out or seems like it does not belong on the website. It was imperative for the user experience to be as seamless as possible because people are becoming more distrusting of content that looks ‘fake’ or non-native.

Strategy and hypothesis: Through monthly success workshops, the teams worked collaboratively and took a look at website performance to identify key areas of improvement, while understanding the core business values and objectives. Ideation began by taking best practices from a globally experienced team, and applying those practices to Domino’s to improve overall site metrics.

Strategic targeting: Being able to identify users’ intent is key to conversion. Knowing the stage where users are in their purchase cycle enables the team to determine if they are able to remarket Domino’s to users to entice them into purchasing through gamification. For example, if the customer is looking at the cost of a Domino’s Pizza and comparing it to the plethora of choice in a food aggregator, the best and easiest way to convert the customer is to incentivize the purchase at that given time.

Result

The launch of the campaign was successful as the team was able to drive engagement on Domino's site through the effective use of widgets and gamification, thereby increasing its click-through rates on average by 14%. In addition, through strategic highlighting of its best-selling products, the team was able to increase specific product purchases by 35% as users have a greater understanding of Domino’s best-selling products, which led to greater conversion. Lastly, through effective layout design, the team was able to decrease bounce rate by over 14%.