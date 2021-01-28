Agency of the Year 2021

Reward the Industry's Top-performing Agencies

Marketing magazine’s Agency of the Year is recognised as Hong Kong’s premier awards programme to measure, reward and recognise the industry’s top-performing agencies.



Judged by an independent panel of high-calibre, client-side marketers, the awards focus on the overall performance of an agency, rather than a specific campaign. Agencies will be evaluated with their outstanding products and services, business performance, people and perspectives.



Don’t miss out on this year’s celebration and start preparing your entries now. We wish all entrants the very best of luck with their submissions!

