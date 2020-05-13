Achieve better gains with personalised marketing efforts

Renowned American writer and lecturer Dale Carnegie once said, “A person’s name is to that person the sweetest and most important sound in any language.”

Amidst the ongoing marketing clutter and digital noise that defines today’s business landscape, personalisation initiatives as simple as including a first name in your brand’s promotional emails deliver significant value. Personalised marketing efforts on average uplift revenue by 10-30% and can deliver higher customer acquisition rates and engagement.

Today, 90% of consumers express frustration with the irrelevant marketing messages they receive. Accordingly, we’re seeing that the tradition of a ‘one size fits all’ marketing strategy has given way to a growing need for largely personalised and relevant marketing communications.

4 rules for effective personalisation

According to a report from McKinsey, marketing campaigns and communications within the next five years will largely be driven by personalised marketing efforts. Personalisation marketing strategies have been in play for decades—but its full potential can only be untapped when it is used right.

Personalisation isn’t a nice-to-have—it’s now a crucial strategy to cut through the marketing noise and drive engagement. To master that strategy, companies need to take the following steps:

1. Embrace Customer Data

While many brands collect data on their customers and their preferences and behaviours, collecting information is just the first step. To be effective, personalised marketing strategies have to move beyond simply collecting data to ensure that the information they collect is being analyzed and then used to customize and target the messages that are being sent to each individual customer.

Making sense of each of your customers’ unique consumption journeys across various touchpoints can be a treasure box for your next personalised marketing action. Not only will you be able to learn more about your consumers and how they are engaging with your brand, it is also possible to chart possible forecasts to maintain or increase consumer satisfaction and consumer loyalty.

2. Drive Real-Time Experiences

To build strong relationships, brands need to ensure that they’re communicating in ways that resonate with each customer at an individual level.

Understanding your clients and their preferences in real time is important to keep your clients engaged to your brand or services. When the right personalised content gets to the customer at the right time, customers can be motivated to take the action you are looking to encourage, leading to stronger campaign results.

3. Cultivate Your Human Touch

To keep customers engaged, brands need to ensure that they’re communicating in ways that speak to each customer as an individual. It is more than just reaching out to your customers at the right time with the right message; you need to speak to each customer the way a person would.

That means adjusting the wording in the messages that are sent to each consumer to better speak to their unique needs and preferences. But it also means ensuring that emails and other messages are delivered at thoughtful, convenient times and in accordance with what those customers expect from your brand.

4. Look Beyond a Single Messaging Channel

Keeping the above in mind, we must carefully navigate the existing plethora of marketing channels that serve different marketing needs. From push notifications and email to in-app messages and Content Cards, each messaging channel has its unique attributes and strengths, allowing each one to leverage customer data to speak effectively to consumers as individuals in different ways.

Alongside personalised messaging, brands need to embrace channel expansion to match the appropriate messaging channel (or combination of channels) to each person’s place in the customer journey. No one channel can speak to every single member of your company’s audience; you need to find the right mix of channels for your audience and ensure that you’re providing personalized, relevant experiences that are consistent across each one.

Personalisation in the time of COVID-19

While personalisation has been growing in importance for companies ever since the first iPhone was released, in recent months it has become even more essential for marketers to connect with consumers in an empathic manner because of the impact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had on everyone’s levels of anxiety and stress. Consumers never want to receive frustrating, broken experiences from the brands they engage with, but those sort of negative interactions are especially unwanted in the midst of real hardship.

But while COVID-19 had had a major impact on customer engagement and the marketing landscape, not all of those impacts are catastrophic or even negative. Even with the current economic state of affairs, global e-commerce purchase rose 280% worldwide between March 28 and April 27, compared to the previous month—and the impact of personalisation on purchases is only going up. We have seen a 14.9% increase in personalisation use compared to the previous year, with 23 times higher impact from personalisation on purchases across global industries.

Brands that embrace personalisation now are well-positioned to thrive in a difficult, complex market; brands that fail to seize today’s opportunity may find themselves falling behind their competitors.

How to get started with personalisation

Data is the secret sauce for personalisation and a key factor in expanding personalised messaging to new campaigns and new messaging panels. But success takes more than just data; you also need a strategy and the technology required to put it into practice. (Then again, often the hardest part is just getting started.)

Developing a personalisation strategy is a marketer’s journey to obtain the full suite of capabilities needed: Always-on, real-time, one-to-one communication across the consumer ecosystem. Before executing an effective personalisation strategy, marketers need to understand the different types of personalisation, then identify which ones fit your unique customer engagement needs and the data at your disposal.

To help out, American-based customer engagement platform Braze has put together a nifty guide to crafting personalised marketing techniques that will captivate your audience’s attention. This exclusive guide illustrates the four key tools and strategies needed to aid marketers looking to get up to speed on personalisation strategies.

Learn more about the bolts and nuts of effective personalisation from Braze here and get on with creating remarkable personalised marketing communications. Interested in digging even deeper? Find out how you can provide those relevant, personalised experiences by arming yourself with all the Dos and Don’ts for every channel you use to connect with customers here.

About Braze

Braze’s customers, including Disney, Sephora, Agoda, Citibank, Telstra, use their platform to facilitate real-time experiences between brands and customers in a more authentic and human way. The company was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms in 2019.